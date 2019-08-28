Nearly $160K in federal funding to go to rural development in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Communities in southern Illinois will receive nearly $160,000 for rural development.
Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced $158,800 in federal funding will help improve public safety and local facilities. The grants come from two programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development.
The following projects will receive USDA funding:
- Alexander County Airport Authority (Economic Impact Initiative Grant) - $50,000 for building and hangar repairs
- Village of Bellmont (Economic Impact Initiative Grant) - $30,900 for roof replacement on the Bellmont Shelter House
- City of Cairo (Economic Impact Initiative Grant) - $26,200 to buy to pre-owned Dodge Charger police vehicles
- Village of Goreville (Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program) - $13,700 to buy equipment for the Village’s fire department
- City of Du Quoin (Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants Program) - $13,000 to buy a used Ford F-450 truck for the city’s emergency management department
Rural Development programs allocating grants under this announcement include Community Facilities Direct Loan, which helps rural communities develop or improve important public services and facilities, and Grant Program and Economic Impact Initiative Grants, which helps develop essential community facilities in rural communities with extreme unemployment and severe economic depression.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.