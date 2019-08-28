MODOT urges caution for Highway 61 yard sale

MISSOURI (KFVS) - the 61-mile yard sale will be in full swing starting Thursday morning on August 29.
The route starts in Jackson and travels along Highway 61 up to Bloomsdale in Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol urges travelers to take extra precaution the next several days.
"It's a fun weekend that people look forward to each year," MODOT Traffic Engineer Craig Compas said. "We want people to remember that there's more traffic and more congestion along Route 61 this weekend than any other and drivers need to keep that in mind."
People set up tents and putting out items on tables to display.
Vendors in Fruitland already had a couple customers.
Ben Hoggartt of Double Bens’ Bargains said he is setting up everything right now so he’ll be ready to go tomorrow morning. He said it’s always a great way to make some money and get rid of some unused items.
“I carry about a thousand fishing lures and I’ve got 3 or 4 guys that come here every year and they are looking for collectible items. They’re able to get quite a few every year,” Hoggartt said.
Hoggartt also urges people to be careful driving in the area and use extra caution.
