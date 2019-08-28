Mo. Gov. Parson holds news conference on statewide reorganization

Mo. Gov. Parson holds news conference on statewide reorganization
Gov. Mike Parson held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss a statewide reorganization. (Photo from video: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | August 28, 2019 at 3:17 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 3:23 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, August 28 on the official restructuring of four state agencies.

The news conference was at 3 p.m. in the State Capitol.

The reorganization included the Department of Economic Development, Department of Higher Education, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration.

Originally announced through a series of executive orders issued by the governor in January, the changes represent the most significant reorganization of state government in decades.

In addition the news conference, he also attended events throughout the day hosted by each state department involved in the reorganization.

