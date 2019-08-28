Mo. Back the Blue licence plate unveiling in Sept.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Back the Blue license plate bill became law in Missouri on August 28.
State officials said Missourians will get their first look at the new plate at an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
This will be on the State Capitol grounds at the Missouri law Enforcement Memorial located on the riverside.
The plates are voluntary with a $10 contribution collected from the license plate applicant for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundations.
Anyone wanting the plate will also pay $15 in addition to normal registration costs.
