Man arrested on assault, wanton endangerment charges after shots fired, 1 man injured

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 19-year-old Paducah, Kentucky man was taken into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 27 after police responded to a shooting earlier in the month.
Van’Quan Davenport was charged with one count of assault second-degree and five counts of wanton endangerment first-degree. Davenport was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
Police said with the public’s assistance, detectives investigated a recent shooting at Langstaff Park and arrested Davenport after determining her fired multiple shots during a large fight that left one man injured.
According to police, they had been investigating the shooting since August 17.
That’s when officers were called to the park and detectives processed the scene and collected evidence.
Police were later notified that Cameron Shumpert arrived at an area emergency room with a single gunshot wound to the right forearm.
Officers said Shumpert was uncooperative when they attempted to interview him.
Through an investigation, officials determined Davenport was the individual responsible not only for firing shots, but also for injuring Shumpert.
