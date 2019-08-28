KYTC awards Fulton, Ky. over $100K for resurfacing of roads

“The City of Fulton has approximately 45 miles of streets inside the city limits,” said Mayor Prater. “With current revenue generation, we can resurface 0.38 miles of streets, making our resurfacing life cycle 115 years. This has led to a decline in the pavement conditions citywide. This grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will help to speed up our resurfacing efforts. We would like to thank Governor Matt Bevin for recognizing a need and making these funds available to improve critical infrastructure in our town.”