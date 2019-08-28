KYTC awards Fulton, Ky. over $100K for resurfacing of roads

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transport Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid has announced another grant in discretionary funds to resurface roadways in Fulton, Ky.
Fulton Mayor David Prater said the resurfacing is vital to keep traffic flowing in the city and keep businesses growing.
“The City of Fulton has approximately 45 miles of streets inside the city limits,” said Mayor Prater. “With current revenue generation, we can resurface 0.38 miles of streets, making our resurfacing life cycle 115 years. This has led to a decline in the pavement conditions citywide. This grant from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will help to speed up our resurfacing efforts. We would like to thank Governor Matt Bevin for recognizing a need and making these funds available to improve critical infrastructure in our town.”
The conditions of the roads were assessed by the KYTC and determined most critical in need of repair.
“I’m very happy to see the paving investment being made in Fulton,” said Sen. Stan Humphries. “These resurfacing dollars approved by Governor Bevin are very much appreciated and will go to very deserving projects.”
The Fulton City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Resurfacing work will address:
0.342 miles of Eddings Street (County Road 2071).
0.321 miles of Second Street (County Road 2080)
0.171 miles of North College Street (County Road 2090)
