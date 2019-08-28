Gov. Pritzker signs bill requiring health insurers to cover donated breast milk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Legislation requiring health insurance providers to cover donated breast milk was signed into law by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Friday, Aug. 23.
House Bill 3509 requires that pasteurized, donated human breast milk be covered under health insurance and the medical assistance program under the Illinois Public Aid Code.
The legislation goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Supporters state the bill will increase access to donated human breast milk, especially for infants that are critically ill in cases where their mother cannot physically provide their own breast milk.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infants who are breastfed have reduced risks of:
- Asthma.
- Obesity.
- Ear and respiratory infections.
- Sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS)
- Gastrointestinal infections (diarrhea/vomiting)
- Necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) for preterm infants.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.