First Alert: Sunshine and cooler temps move in

(KFVS) - We could see light fog this morning.
Lisa Michaels says cooler temperatures will be in the low to upper 60s.
A wonderful day is in store with sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
There is less moisture in the air making it feel pleasant today.
We can expect sunny skies with below average high temps in the mid 80s during the rest of week through the weekend.
It will start to become more humid near the end of the weekend.
There are very small chances, especially for our northern counties, of an isolated shower during Sunday.
