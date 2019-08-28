EMA drone discovers woman, baby, toddler walking in field

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to a rural area near Royalton, Illinois after a woman and two children could not be found.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in rural Royalton about an abandoned vehicle.
When deputies arrived they spotted the vehicle in question.
After further investigation, the deputies suspected that children may have been in the area due to some items at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office report the deputies believed the driver of the vehicle and the children may be in distress and in the area due to the circumstances.
The deputies immediately began searching the area and requested the assistance of the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
When EMA crews arrived they deployed a drone to help with the search.
The Sheriff Office described the area as extremely rural.
At approximately 6:30 p.m. a passing driver reported to deputies that she saw a partially nude female walking in a field with two small children.
The EMA drone operator, at close to the same time, also reported finding the woman and children.
After deputies located the woman and the children, they were transported to a hospital for medical attention.
Their injuries and condition are not clear.
The Sheriff’s Office said the ages of the children are six months and three years old. Their identities are not being released.
An investigation into the situation is underway by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Franklin County States Attorney’s Office.
