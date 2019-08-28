Couple arrested after 15 pounds of meth found in duffel bags

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky couple are facing drug charges in McCracken County.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Reidland, Ky. couple were arrested after a search of a residence and vehicles.
Ashley Glover, 29, and Levi Glover, 31, are charged with trafficking and meth possession.
During a search of the vehicle, detectives seized two duffel bags that contained more than 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Detectives also seized cash believed to be part of illegal drug sales. A K-9 was used in the search.
Both were booked into the McCracken County Jail.
