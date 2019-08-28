Couple arrested after 15 pounds of meth found in duffel bags

By James Long | August 28, 2019 at 4:02 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 4:22 PM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky couple are facing drug charges in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Reidland, Ky. couple were arrested after a search of a residence and vehicles.

Ashley Glover, 29, and Levi Glover, 31, are charged with trafficking and meth possession.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives seized two duffel bags that contained more than 15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Detectives also seized cash believed to be part of illegal drug sales. A K-9 was used in the search.

Both were booked into the McCracken County Jail.

Detectives seized over 15 pounds of meth (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
