Clear, Cool, and Dry

Light fog possible this morning with cooler temperatures in the low to upper 60s. Dense Fog advisory is issued until 8AM for the Bootheel and western Tennessee. A wonderful day is in store with sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s. There is less moisture in the air making it feel pleasant today.
We can expect sunny skies with below average high temps in the mid 80s during the rest of week through the weekend. It will start to become more humid near the end of the weekend. There are very small chances, especially for our northern counties, of an isolated shower during Sunday.
-Lisa
