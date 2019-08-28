Cape Girardeau Dental Care to host “Free Dentistry Day”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Residents of Cape Girardeau and surrounding area will have an opportunity to receive free dental services at Cape Girardeau Dental Care on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Dr. David Kaelin, Dr. Richard Straus and the team at Cape Girardeau Dental Care, along with the assistance of Dr. Alina Gritsan of Jungermann Dental Care, will be providing services to help improve oral health as part of the Free Dentistry Day. The day is dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.
“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Kaelin. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”
Oral health has been linked to overall health and well-being. Over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s Disease and oral cancer may first be found through an oral exam.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” said Dr. Straus. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings, fillings and extractions will be provided to patients on Saturday, September 14, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 7 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau.
“It’s very gratifying to see the impact that events like Free Dentistry Day can have on the life of a person. At the same time, we’re changing their life, they’re changing ours,” said Dr. Gritsan.
Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call 573-339-7070 or visit their website.
