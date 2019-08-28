Bardwell, Ky. awarded more than $82,000 for pavement improvements

BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid has announced a discretionary fund of $82,275 to be awarded to Bardwell, Kentucky for improvement to pavement in the city.
The resurfacing will fix cracks, potholes, raveling and base failure. This is part of Governor Matt Bevin initiative to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects in the state.
“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have a large impact in communities.”
Bardwell, ky. mayor Phillip King identified Front Street and Cheatham Street to be two of the most need of repair in the county.
“The City of Bardwell appreciates the discretionary funding from the Governor’s Office and the Transportation Cabinet to pave several streets in the city that are in poor repair,” said Mayor King. “This funding will have a very positive impact for our city. We want to thank Governor Bevin and the administration for thinking of our citizens in Bardwell.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.
The Bardwell City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
