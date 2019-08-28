Baltimore, Md. man arrested on kidnapping charges found hiding in trash can

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Baltimore, Maryland man has been arrested on several charges in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
According to police, officers made a welfare check at a local hotel where they found a woman running from the hotel room and a man, Kidian Maxwell, 25 of Baltimore, Md., chasing her.
Maxwell ran off into a wooded area and through backyards, refusing to stop after several commands. A K9 unit tracked Maxwell down and found him hiding in a trash can.
Maxwell was commanded to come out of the trash can, but he continued to refuse. The K9 bit Maxwell and he gave up.
Officer spoke with the victim and learned she was being held against her will. Maxwell also dragged her by the hair and held her head under water.
They also learned that the victim had a restraining order against the woman in California.
Maxwell was treated for his injuries and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Maxwell was charged with the following.
First-Degree Fleeing and Evading
First - Degree Wanton Endangerment
Kidnapping
Violation of Out of State Protection Order
