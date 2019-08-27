Stone ready for starting role at SIU

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Stone Labonowitz was named the starting quarterback for SIU this past week.
Just eight months ago, Stone was undergoing back surgery to fix a displaced disk.
Coming into fall camp Labonowitz ranked third on some peoples’ possible starting quarterback predictions for the Salukis.
All of his life Stone has been doubted, though, and he used it as motivation.
Coming out of high school he was passed on as a quarterback due to his height, so Stone played at AVA a JUCO college in Brooklyn.
There he won player of the year in the conference and completed more than 70 percent of his throws on the season.
Nick Hill took note of Stone and asked him to come to SIU as a walk on. Stone then earned a scholarship on the team and the rest is history.
