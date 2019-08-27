State Rep. Terri Bryant expected to announce State Senate run

“The people of Southern Illinois deserve a Senator with a strong conservative record,” Bryant said. “My record as State Representative goes like this: I have voted NO on Mike Madigan for Speaker of the House every time I've had the chance, I voted NO on the progressive income tax hike proposal, NO on unrestricted taxpayer funding for abortion at any stage of pregnancy, NO on overreaching gun control legislation, and NO on legalizing recreational cannabis.”“I am so grateful for the support that I have received in the last 5 years from the people of the 115th House district. I am running to be 58th district Senator to fight against the liberal-progressive agenda being pushed on the people of Southern Illinois by corrupt Chicago politicians,” Bryant said. “As your next State Senator, I will work to stamp out corruption, reign in out of control spending, and defend our Constitutional rights.”