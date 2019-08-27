Southeast announces new needs-based scholarship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced it will be offering a new scholarship to help meet the financial needs of some of its students.
The name of the new scholarship is Will To Do Award.
Southeast Missouri State University President Dr. Carlos Vargas made the announcement of the award on Tuesday morning, Aug. 27.
Dr. Vargas said Will To Do Award is a need-based scholarship to help eligible Pell grant students pay $0 in tuition and general fees to Southeast beginning in fall 2020.
The scholarship would essentially fill in the gap of unmet tuition and general fees.
“That’s where the Will To Do Award comes in – it’s a mechanism to bridge that divide," said Dr. Vargas. “Paying for college can be a challenge. “At Southeast, we believe in the value of getting a high-quality education without the high cost.”
To qualify for the Will To Do Award students must meet the following requirements:
- Pell Grant eligible.
- Must be a Missouri resident.
- Have a minimum 2.75 high school grade point average (GPA).
- Enrolled full time as beginning freshmen in fall 2020
- Have a FAFSA on file by March 1, 2020
- Verification and special circumstances must be completed by July 31, 2020.
The award is reportedly automatic. A scholarship application is not necessary.
Southeast states the award also is renewable provided students meet deadline and eligibility requirements, maintain a minimum 2.75 cumulative GPA and annually complete 24 credit hours. The award is also stackable with other Southeast scholarship offerings.
For more information about Southeast Missouri State University’s Will To Do Award click here.
