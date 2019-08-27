Rain and Storms Tuesday Morning

Most of the Heartland will need the rain gear to start off the day. A storm complex moved in late Monday night and will still linger into today. A weakening trend will continue, but period of moderate to heavy rain can be expected. Clouds and scattered activity will linger longer in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel. A cold front will move south during the early and mid-morning hours through the Heartland. By the afternoon, our northern counties should start to see clouds clear out. High temps today will range from the low to mid 80s.