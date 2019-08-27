Poplar Bluff student’s artwork displayed at Green Bay Packer’s stadium

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A senior at Poplar Bluff High School is having her artwork featured at Green Bay Packers stadium.
That’s not all.
Poplar Bluff R-I School District Communications/Marketing Director Tim Krakowiak said the school’s art department will also receive $5,000.
This is all the result of a national contest.
Kaylee-Ann Merrick was named the secondary grade level winner in the Packers Student Art Contest.
Krakowiak said The theme was ‘The Next 100 Seasons of Packers Football.’
Merrick’s artwork will be at the stadium for a year.
“My artwork shows a football player catching the Lombardi Trophy, but this isn’t just any football player, it’s you,” wrote Merrick with her winning entry. “…For the next 100 seasons, the team may change or perhaps the rules may change, but one thing will remain consistent, and that is the dedication of the Packers fan base.”
The contest also included a junior high and college division according to Krakowiak.
Merrick learned about it at the end of last school year via the organization’s official Instagram.
Krakowiak said Merrick credits her art teacher, Meg Daniels, for the encouragement.
“I couldn’t have done it without you and your amazing teaching,” stated Merrick in an email to Daniels over the summer. “You are truly an amazing teacher and your constant support has fueled me to keep trying and keep doing better.”
Merrick and her family were flown to Lambeau Field in Wisconsin fin July.
This is where she got to meet Packers CEO Mark Murphy and tour the stadium according to Krakowiak.
Daniels said they may use the grant money to purchase each student a set of paintbrushes; buy larger ticket items such as a new ceramic wheel, a slab table, wedging table or pug mill or bring in successful guest artists to inspire creativity.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.