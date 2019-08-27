Police investigate after handguns, valuables taken from vehicle in city

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway in Paducah, Kentucky.
Police said they are looking into incidents where handguns and other valuable items were stolen from vehicles left unlocked.
They said it’s happening throughout the city.
Police are reminding residents to remove valuables from vehicles and make sure to keep them locked at all times.
Anyone that has surveillance video that could be beneficial to the investigation is asked to contact the department at 270-444-8550
