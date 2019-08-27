Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating string of vehicle break-ins

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is investigation vehicles break-ins in the county over the past few months.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, there has been three reports of vehicle thefts and two reports of burglary.
One of the stolen vehicles was a white 2001 Dodge Ram 1500, stolen from Biehle, Mo. The vehicle was recovered, was burned in Bollinger County.
The second vehicle was a light blue 1994 Ford Explorer, stolen from farmhouse lane, off County Road 406. This vehicle has not been recovered.
The third vehicle was a black 1995 Kenworth T600 35-ton wreck stolen from Perry County Towing and it was recovered in Bollinger County.
A burglary took place on the 8800 block of US 61 South, where several firearms and electronics were stolen o Aug. 16.
A storage shed at A&G Storage was also robbed of a Craftsman riding lawn mower and a motorized wheelchair on Aug. 26.
The owner of the Dodge Ram is offering a cash reward to find those responsible.
Anyone with any information should contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 547-4576 and ask to speak with a Detective. Anyone giving information can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.