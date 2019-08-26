More storms possible later tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. A line of strong to severe storms moved across much of the area this afternoon and early evening but they have no weakened and moved off to the east. We are currently watching more storms developing along the I-44 corridor. These storms will move southeast into the Heartland later tonight. As of right now we are not expecting widespread severe weather however, a strong storm or two will be possible. Temperatures this evening will be warm with lows by morning dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.