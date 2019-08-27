Mo. Dept. of Conservation to increase prices for nonresident permits

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will increase the prices for some nonresident hunting and fishing permits starting in 2020.
According to MDC, permit prices have not been raised in more than a decade and adjustments are needed to help keep up with increasing costs of providing conservation programs and services around the state.
The price increases were initially approved by the Department at its May 23 meeting. It then asked for public comment on the changes in July.
The Commission then considered the input and approved the increase during its Aug. 23 meeting.
The effective date will be February 29, 2020, for the following nonresident permit price increase:
According to MDC, nonresidents account for nearly 100 percent of daily fishing permit purchases and daily small-game hunting permit purchases.
As part of the changes, MDC will also limit daily fishing permits and daily hunting permits to one and three days and eliminate daily fishing permits and daily hunting permits for other numbers of days (2,4,5,6 and 7 days).
The Department says permit sales account for about 17 percent of the agency’s annual revenue and help fund numerous conservation efforts around the state.
According to MDC, the average Missourian pays about $19 annually for conservation efforts through its dedicated sales tax revenue. MDC does not receive funding from property taxes, tickets or citations, which go to local school districts, or the state’s general revenue budget.
