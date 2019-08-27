Man wanted for vehicle burglaries; credit/debit cards stolen

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police are investigating at least two separate vehicle burglaries reported in late July.
The first burglary occurred on the 600 block of Vinewood Ln. on Friday, July 26.
The second burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Hendrickson St. on Saturday, July 27.
Marion Police said items such as credit/debit cards were stolen and later used.
Police are looking for an unknown white male in connection with the case.
He is described as 25 to 35 years old, seen wearing glasses and a black rash guard on his left forearm.
Police state the rash guard could be covering a dark red tattoo or something similar in appearance.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.