Local organization donates feminine products to schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local group wants to keep young women in the classroom every week of the month, so they’re making a unique but needed donation to Heartland schools.
Pad It, a group based out of Lighthouse Breakthrough International Ministries donated about 18 thousand feminine products during the 2018-2019 school year.
“It’s a drastic change. And I couldn’t imagine not being able to go to school or feel comfortable going to school because you don’t have feminine products," said Pad It founder, LaKenya Taylor. “This is a growing need, and we want to make sure that our girls have feminine products, and not just our girls our women as well.”
Pad It donated products to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois women’s centers and schools.
“Education is more than just teaching the ABC’s and 123′s. We gotta meet the personal needs as well," said Ronald Coleman, Student Service Coordinator at Central Academy with the City of Cape Girardeau Public Schools. “We’re their second home. You know the majority of their time is spent throughout the years at school.”
Coleman said he’s overwhelmed by the donations from Pad It, after he reached out with a need for his female students.
“So now they just come in and get whatever they need. We don’t have to talk about anything but just the fact that they know it’s available. They don’t have to worry about having it in their lockers. They don’t have to worry about bringing it from home," said Coleman.
He also lets the students bring their products home.
“If there’s a low-income family and if they’re receiving government assistance, sometimes they don’t have that money to provide for their kids to have the feminine products," said Taylor.
“I would hate to have a young lady have to go home because she has an issue that we can take care of,” said Coleman.
According to Taylor, Pad It relies on donations from the community and P&G. She also said she’s working with lawmakers to let people use food stamps for feminine products, which they cannot do now.
