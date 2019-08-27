Jackson, Mo. school club aims to stop bullying

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Every person has value.
That’s what these teens want you to know.
Students showed up to the “Cool Kids Against Bullying” club today at Jackson Senior High School.
Many of them wearing the club’s new shirts, which say, “I will be your friend.”
The club meets once a month to talk about how to stop bullying and the president says members come from all walks of life.
“Best football player to the biggest nerd, like everybody was there and it was really cool to see how like everybody was there and everybody was bonding together over something,” said Whitney Mauk, club president.
School counselors, social workers, and other community leaders also speak at their meetings.
The club’s main way to stop bullying is by always promoting kindness and the club says because they say, kindness is contagious.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.