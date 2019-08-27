Investigation underway after body found in Jefferson County, Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation into the death of a body found near Ina, Ill. on Aug. 25.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a body found at 9:43 a.m.
The Jefferson County Coroner, and Illinois State Police CSI were called to assist in the investigation.
No foul play is suspected at this time.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.