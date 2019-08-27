Illinois lawmakers takes a tour to see the flood damage in the Heartland

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL. (KFVS) - State Leaders in Illinois said they want to do a better job of responding to disasters like the flooding that plagued Alexander County this year.
State Comptroller Susana Mendoza joined local lawmakers on a trip East Cape, Olive Branch, and Cairo so they assess the damage themselves.
The group who accompanied Comptroller Mendoza was State Sen. Dale Fowler, State Rep. Patrick Windhorst, Alexander County Engineer Jeff Denny, and Alexander County EMA coordinator Mike Turner.
The day started with a meeting at the Pit Stop in East Cape with Mayor Joe Aden. Then the group looked at all the sandbags lined up in front of people's homes. Next, they traveled to Miller City to see the damage to the main road. Lastly, they drove to Cairo, Illinois to view the flood damage and tour the port district.
Comptroller Mendoza and Senator Fowler both tell me seeing the damage will help come up with a better solution to the problem.
"We as a state need to a better job to ensure that we can rapidly respond to natural disasters that we don't see coming but certainly in this area where they have been known to experience pretty significant floods in the past we need to do a better job of just putting band-aids on," Mendoza said.
"My goal is to exhaust all options available both on the federal and on the stateside to so what we can with pumps, levee, repairs whatever it may be to ensure when and if this happens again that this community aren't affected,” Fowler said.
The state comptroller’s office released 2.6 million dollars on Monday to help pay back vendors, recovery, and mobile support teams. Senator Fowler said they are still working on solutions for this problem.
