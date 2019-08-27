First Alert: Grab the umbrella, stormy trend continues

(KFVS) - You’ll need your rain gear today!
Lisa Michaels says a storm complex moved in late Monday night and will still linger into today.
A weakening trend will continue, but period of moderate to heavy rain can be expected. Clouds and scattered activity will linger longer in western Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel.
A cold front will move south during the early and mid-morning hours through the Heartland.
By the afternoon, our northern counties should start to see clouds clear out. High temps today will range from the low to mid 80s.
Dew points and temperatures drop tonight allowing a less humid and more comfortable evening ahead.
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for the rest of this week with sunny skies, temps in the low to mid 80s. The lower humidity will stick around for a few days.
The Labor Day weekend forecast as of now looks to stay mainly dry, but we will watch small chances right now of a shower or storm during the weekend.
