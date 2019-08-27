Find out when the cooler and drier air arrives

There is still a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern half of the Heartland. Those will move out of the area by the evening hours. The nice, comfortable air will take over tonight and hang with us for the next couple of days. So, if you like it cooler and less humid, Wednesday will be your pick day! Lows tonight will drop into the lower 60s for much of the area. Lots of sunshine expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Right now your Labor Day Weekend forecast looks pretty good. Just a small chance for a few showers, but most areas dry with highs in the upper 80s.