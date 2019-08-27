Fall enrollment shows growth at Murray State University

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Enrollment in several key categories reflect increases and continued positive momentum at Murray State University for the 2019-20 academic year.
Based on recent University data, this year’s entering freshman class of 1,420 students indicates a significant increase of 7.7 percent 2019 from the fall 2018 freshman class. By comparison, the fall 2018 freshmen class was down nearly 9 percent from the previous year. The number of new graduate students and new transfer students also reflect major increases from the previous fall of 11.2 percent and 10.2 percent, respectively.
“We are extremely pleased by these 2019-20 enrollment numbers in several key categories,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “More and more students are finding that Murray State University is an exciting place to be for high-quality academics, a vibrant campus life and is recognized as one of the best college values in America. For nearly 100 years, we have provided nationally-recognized academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels to prepare individuals for a successful career.”
Murray State provides many academic achievement scholarships as well as need-based scholarships and grants. The 2020-21 scholarship application will open September 1.
Students interested in joining the Racer family for the fall 2020 semester can click here for more information.
The University’s continued positive momentum follows several recent exciting announcements and initiatives.
Enhancements to campus include the addition of nationally-recognized dining chains such as Einstein Bros. Bagels, which opened earlier this month inside Waterfield Library. Chick-Fil-A will open this fall inside the Curris Center as plans move forward with the introduction of Steak ‘n Shake and Starbucks.
The University continues to experience an increase in student retention and progression towards graduation, as last fall’s retention rate for first-time, full-time students seeking a bachelor’s degree (students who began in fall 2017 and returned the following fall) was 79 percent, the highest among regional public institutions in the state of Kentucky.
Within the past year, Murray State was named first in the nation for campus safety initiatives by Safe Campus, and began a partnership with Primary Care Medical Center of Murray to provide on-campus health services to students with on-site physicians, nurses and staff, with after-hours access as well.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.