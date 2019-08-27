Deputies: Illegal pills look like “Xanax bars” contain Fentanyl

By Jasmine Adams | August 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 11:00 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An ongoing investigation into a dangerous drug has Marshall County officials asking parents to talk to their children.

According to sheriff’s office deputies illegal pills are circulating in the Marshall County area.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is conducting an ongoing investigation and has credible information about a...

They said the pills look like “Xanax bars” but have not been obtained at a pharmacy.

Officials said the pills are purchased illegally from overseas and contain amounts of Fentanyl which can be dangerous even in trace amounts.

Parents or community members can report suspicious activity or other information to law enforcement at 270-527-1333.

