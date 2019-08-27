Breaking glass wakes tenants; woman arrested for trespassing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of shattering glass woke tenants at an apartment building in Cape Girardeau early Saturday morning, Aug. 24.
Police arrived at the building on the 400 block of Bellevue and reported a second floor apartment had a broken window.
During their investigation, officers said they found a 33 year old woman in the front living room of the apartment.
The woman did not live in the unit and reportedly told officers she did not know the tenant.
Police state the woman allegedly broke the front apartment window and entered the unit.
Garmeisha D. Terry was arrested on trespassing fist degree and property damage. She was being held on $10,000 on these charges.
Police said Terry was also wanted on an active warrant for domestic assault. Her bond on this warrant was set at $20,000.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.