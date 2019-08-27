Armed, dangerous man wanted by Union Co. officials

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is wanted by Union County, Illinois Sheriff’s Office officials.
According to deputies Brandon W. Whistle, 44, is described as a 6 foot, 250 pound white male with no hair, a dark beard and blue eyes.
Whistle is considered armed and dangerous.
Whistle is wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Officials said he was last seen in the Wolf Lake area on Monday evening, Aug. 26.
If you have any information about Whistle’s location you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 618-833-5500 or your local law enforcement agency.
