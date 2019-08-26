Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Scattered storms are possible this evening and through the early morning hours of your Tuesday. Damaging winds are possible with the strongest storms. Best chance for severe weather will be in our western counties. It will stay muggy and warm overnight tonight with lows in the 70s. Cooler, drier air will push in from the northwest through the day on Tuesday, even though it may start out wet. There will be cold front pushing southeast and we will likely see some redevelopment with the front through the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Best chance for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon will be in our southeastern half of the Heartland. The cooler air will arrive for everyone starting Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday look very nice and comfortable. The holiday weekend will be very typical with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a slight chance for a few storms.