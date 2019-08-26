Southeast schools encouraged to participate in MoDOT’s 16th annual bridge building competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - High school juniors and seniors in Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District are encouraged to compete in the 16th annual bridge building competition.
Schools must register by September 3 to compete. This year, they are asked to register via email to anita.clark@modot.mo.gov and gretchen.hanks@modot.mo.gov. You can click here for the registration paperwork that will need to be filled out.
The competition challenges students to design and build a model bridge using limited materials: 15 pieces of balsa wood, thread and glue.
According to MoDOT, the bridge kits will be delivered to participating schools Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. The finished bridges will be picked up from participating schools on Oct. 28 and 29.
In order to participate, high schools must complete and turn in at least 75 percent of the bridge kits. Students can only use the materials supplied in the kits.
Bridges entered in the competition will be tested on Nov. 21 in Cape Girardeau.
The lightest bridge to carry the greatest load will ultimately be declared the winner. Prizes will also be awarded for the most aesthetic bridge and the winner of the electronic bridge competition.
