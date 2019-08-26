SIU named highest accredited university arboretum in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is now the first university in the state to earn Level II Arboretum Accreditation from the ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program.
The campus was also featured in the Morton Register of Arboreta. This is the only global initiative that officially recognizes arboreta for development, capacity and professionalism.
“We are extremely proud that we are the only Illinois university with a level II accredited arboretum,” Brad Dillard, director of Plant and Service Operations said. “SIU Carbondale is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful campuses in the entire country, with an incredible diversity of arboreta and this designation officially acknowledges that.”
The SIUC main campus is 1,200 acres and features nearly 5,200 trees, including 155 species and 72 genera.
You can click here to learn more about the University’s trees.
According to the University, a 14-member Arboretum Advisory Committee was established a few months ago.
To earn the accreditation, an arboretum must have a strategic plan, a governing board, public programming and a complete inventory of every tree and woody plant on the ground.
