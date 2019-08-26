SEMO vs. SIU in War for the Wheel

The game will be on Thursday, August 29 at Houck Stadium. It starts at 6:30 p.m. (Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Amber Ruch | August 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 11:34 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University kicks of its 87th football game against Southern Illinois University in the War for the Wheel.

The game will be on Thursday, August 29 at Houck Stadium. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

It will also be the Redhawks football team’s 2019 home opener.

According to Southeast, the wheel is currently in Cape Girardeau after the Redhawks beat the Salukis 48-44 on a game-winning touchdown with 25 seconds left in Carbondale in 2018.

SEMO leads the all-time series, 41-37-8, that goes back to 1909. It’s the oldest in each school’s history.

