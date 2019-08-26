River Campus Art Gallery season opening features Rohr-Lovell sculptures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Danny Rohr and Jamie Lovell’s work will be on display in the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus Art Gallery in September.
The display includes an exhibit of mixed media sculptures.
The exhibit is called “Danny Rohr and Jam Lovell,”
It will open September 6 with an artist’s talk at 4:30 p.m. and a reception from 5-7 p.m. in the gallery as a part of First Friday arts activities in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The exhibit will remain on display through September 22.
“We are excited to have Southeast alumnus Danny Rohr return to Southeast along with his exhibition partner Jam Lovell,” said Justin Miller, associate professor of art and exhibitions coordinator.
Rohr and Lovell own Black Dog Metal Arts, LLC in Peoria, Illinois.
Learn more about their accomplished art careers here.
