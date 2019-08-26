Man arrested after incident at Family Dollar in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Metropolis, Illinois man has been arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.
Matt Owens, 26, has been lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
Metropolis officers were advised that a man approached a victim inside the Family Dollar store.
Police said the victim stated Owens threatened to beat him up.
Police said Owens left before they arrived.
That same evening, Owens was found at Huck’s convenience store.
He was arrested and lodged in the Massac County Detention Center.
