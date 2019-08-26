Illinois man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old Illinois man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday, August 24 just before 2 p.m. at the 33.9 mile marker.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sean Burgess of Peoria, Ill. was seen laying on a flotation device while watching the Ozarks Shootout Race.
Sometime afterwards, the man was discovered missing.
A MSHP dive team later recovered the victim in 37 feet of water.
The next of kin was notified.
