Illinois man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

By James Long | August 25, 2019 at 11:18 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 11:28 PM

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 23-year-old Illinois man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County, Missouri over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday, August 24 just before 2 p.m. at the 33.9 mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sean Burgess of Peoria, Ill. was seen laying on a flotation device while watching the Ozarks Shootout Race.

Sometime afterwards, the man was discovered missing.

A MSHP dive team later recovered the victim in 37 feet of water.

The next of kin was notified.

