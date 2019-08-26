Hemp manufacturing plant opens in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A hemp manufacturing plant opened in Murray on Monday, August 26.
The $5.8 million facility, HempWood Manufacturing, is expected to bring 25 jobs to the area.
The project was announced in March when Fibonacci leased a 15,000 square-foot facility in Murray for its automated HempWood manufacturing operation. The plant will produce sustainable wood made from hemp fiber and soy-based adhesives.
According to Governor Matt Bevin’s Office, company leaders chose Murray because of a relationship with Murray State University, which established a Center for Agricultural Hemp the same month.
Currently, the company contracts with West Kentucky growers for 2,000 tons of hemp stalks and plans to purchase 20 percent more next year.
“On the heels of the recent plant closure, it is wonderful to see this announcement,” Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said. “This product is innovative, sustainable and should have good prospects for growth. We are proud to have them in our area.”
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on February preliminarily approved a 10-year incentive agreement with the company under the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based agreement can provide up to $300,000 in tax incentives based on the company’s investment of $5.8 million and annual targets of:
- Creation and maintenance of 25 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years
- Paying an average hourly wage of $20 including benefits across those jobs
By meeting its annual targets over the agreement term, the company can be eligible to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates. The company may claim eligible incentives against its income tax liability and/or wage assessments.
In addition, Fibonacci can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network.
Through the Kentucky Skills Network, companies can receive no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.