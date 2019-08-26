Golf event helps feed children in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 8th annual Full Course Golf Classic kicked off on Monday at the Dalhousie Golf Course in Cape Girardeau.
Twenty-nine teams played the 18-hole course at the event, all while helping battle hunger in southeast Missouri.
Proceeds from the golf event go towards Southeast Missouri Food Bank children programs which include the ABC mobile food pantry and their Backpacks for Friday program.
SEMO Food Bank CEO Joey Keys said 1 in 5 kids in southeast Missouri is food insecure. He said it’s important that every child and every person has food on their table to eat every day.
"It's surprising to hear that 1 in 5 kids are food insecure," Keys said. "It's a startling statistic but it's true. Those kids when they go to school, they get the school lunches but on the weekends, that's what the Backpacks for Friday program is for to make sure they have food for the weekends."
For more information on the Backpacks for Friday, the ABC mobile food pantry or how you help or get food, visit the SEMO Food Bank website or call 573-471-1818.
