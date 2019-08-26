First Alert: Chance of isolated t-storm most of the day

(KFVS) - We are tracking scattered rain moving across the Heartland this morning.
Lisa Michaels says there is a chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon.
Temperatures today will range in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. It will feel humid once again with higher dew points around.
It will start off dry this evening, but late tonight into early tomorrow morning, a stronger line of rain and storms will move through.
We could have a stronger storm as it enters our northwestern counties.
After the cold front moves through early Tuesday, clouds should start to clear heading into Tuesday afternoon.
Mid week through most of the weekend, temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 80s with lower dew points so it will not feel as sticky.
As of today, there is a small chance of an isolated shower over the weekend that we will keep an eye on to see if it will impact your holiday weekend plans.
