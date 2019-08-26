Electric corp. working with Perryville officials to identify substation trespassers

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff with Citizens Electric Corporation in Perryville, Missouri said people are trespassing at substations.
No trespassing signs and surveillance systems have been installed.
Staff said they are working with law enforcement in the area to identify the offenders.
This is a class A misdemeanor.
Corporation officials said not to use the substation parking lots for UTV parking and not to approach or enter a substation.
Damage has been done to the parking lots and will have to be repaired.
Staff said this will cost all members in the long run.
