Corvettes to take over downtown Cape Girardeau, locals say it’s good for business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Everywhere you look you will see an American classic.
Hundreds of corvettes are set to put it in park in downtown Cape Girardeau as the Corvette Caravan rolls through town.
Emily Vines with Old Town Cape said local businesses in downtown won’t have their normal parking spots on Tuesday, but they will possibly have more business.
"I think it's going to be a big cash ringing register day," she said.
Vines also mentioned, "Most of the downtown business owners are used to parking and pulling in and that's not an option on large event days like this."
If you love cars, Cape Girardeau is the place to be on August 27. The corvettes will stop in cape on their way to the corvette museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“Every hotel that I contacted is at least either 100 percent occupied or they’re at the 90 percent, so we know that we have the potential of being over $100,000 in economic impact," said Executive Director of Visit Cape Brenda Newbern.
Barb Frolker, manager at Mississippi Mutts on Broadway, said she is looking forward to seeing them.
“It might not impact us a whole a lot because we’re kind of off the beaten path but you never know if there are any dog lovers that walk by and they might see our sign and stop in and say hello and bring treats home to their dog," she said.
She also said they will be celebrating the Corvettes arrival.
“We’re going to have cocktails and we’re going to have snacks and watch them drive by,” Frolker said.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.