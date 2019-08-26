Carbondale police investigating armed robbery of delivery driver

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two women in connection to the armed robbery of a delivery driver.
At around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, Carbondale police responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Lynda Drive.
They say the victim, a deliver driver for a local restaurant, was approached by two women. One hit the victim while the other pulled out a gun and demanded money.
The suspects reportedly ran west on East Dorthella Street.
Police say the victim had “minor injuries,” but declined medical treatment.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or CrimeStoppers at 618-549-COPS.
