Cape Girardeau restaurant, community give back to soldier battling stage 4 cancer

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau restaurant is helping give back to a soldier who is battling terminal cancer.
Chick-fil-A is giving back 10 percent of all sales on Tuesday to help Charles Wyatt, a Private First Class soldier with the National Guard 1140th Battalion out of Cape Girardeau.
“It’s nice to be able to show them and love on them when they come into the restaurant,” said Kate Lawrence, with Chick-fil-A marketing. “That’s what Chick-fil-A does. Not just if it’s cancer but that’s what we do every day. They always say that everybody has a story. So our job is the team members that work here is to make the people that come in the restaurant feel like they’re at home and they’re loved.”
Wyatt's friends and other soldiers were also out collecting donations for Wyatt as well.
His friend PFC Elizabeth Lewis of the 1140th Battalion set up this event to help out Wyatt.
“I’ve seen people do fundraisers for people, like ‘oh yeah like this is unfortunate so I’ll help out,’” Lewis said. “But until you actually have to do one and it’s somebody that you know, just seeing everybody...their aren’t words for it.”
Wyatt first noticed he was getting headaches earlier this year.
“It started around April,” Wyatt said. “I started having migraines and things like that. They were real tough but I took some Excedrin Migraine and kept on going.”
After more migraines, Wyatt decided to see his primary care physician.
“They said, ‘I need you to go to the imaging center and get a CT done,’” Wyatt explained. “So the next morning at 9 o’clock, went up there and got my CT done. Two hours later they said you need to go to Washington University.”
That’s when Wyatt underwent surgery to remove a softball-sized brain tumor. Twenty percent of the tumor remains and another tumor has been spotted.
Wyatt stopped by Chick-fil-A to enjoy a nice meal with his friends and to shake hands and thank the customers and workers for their support.
Wyatt said he is thankful for everyone that wanted to help him out.
“I've got a lot of people here and everybody that's here now, it's pretty amazing," Wyatt said. "I've got them outside collecting money, they're in her collecting money and I can't believe it. Everybody is just coming together."
Wyatt has a wife and three children.
He said he has a long road to recovery but is going to fight to survive every day he can.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.