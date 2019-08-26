Auditor: Madison Co. deputy collector faces felony charges after more than $13K goes missing

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The former Madison County deputy collector Kelsey Gresham is facing five felony charges of stealing according to the Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
Madison County Sheriff’s office officials said Gresham’s charges include five counts of stealing over $750.
Auditor Galloway released a statement on Monday, Aug. 26.
“Missourians have zero tolerance for corruption and abuse from those who are in positions of public trust. Rooting out government corruption and fraud has and will remain a top priority for me. My office will continue to partner with law enforcement to pursue justice for Madison County taxpayers.”
In July of 2019, Auditor Galloway released an audit completed by the Public Corruption and Fraud Division, centering on how more than $13,000 went missing from the Madison County Collector’s Office between January 2017 and October 2018.
That audit said tax payments amounting to $13,263 were recorded in the property tax system and a paid tax receipt was issued, but the transactions were deleted.
It also said the associated payment taken before the daily deposit was prepared and the taxes were listed in the system as delinquent.
According to the audit, 27 taxpayers provided proof of payment for their delinquent taxes to the County Collector or the SAO.
The County Collector provided Galloway’s office with 37 paid tax receipts from 24 taxpayers, totaling $12,139.
