Paducah, Ky. man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Paducah, Ky. man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Rusty Anderson
By Kyle Hinton | August 25, 2019 at 1:01 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 1:01 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on Friday, Aug. 23.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives stopped a motorcycle at the intersection of South 28th Street and Cornell Street.

During the stop, it was learned that Rusty Anderson, 38, of Paducah, Ky. was driving on a suspended license and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Anderson was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Anderson was charged with the following:

Trafficking in a First-Degree controlled substance- Methamphetamine

Possession of a First-Degree controlled substance- Hydrocodone

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Failure to or improper signal

Operating on a suspended license

Failure to produce an insurance card

Failure to appear (underlying domestic violence charge)- Lyon County, Ky.

Fugitive from justice (drug offenses)-Metropolis, Ill.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.