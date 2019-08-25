Paducah, Ky. man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Ky. on Friday, Aug. 23.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives stopped a motorcycle at the intersection of South 28th Street and Cornell Street.
During the stop, it was learned that Rusty Anderson, 38, of Paducah, Ky. was driving on a suspended license and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Anderson was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Anderson was charged with the following:
Trafficking in a First-Degree controlled substance- Methamphetamine
Possession of a First-Degree controlled substance- Hydrocodone
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Failure to or improper signal
Operating on a suspended license
Failure to produce an insurance card
Failure to appear (underlying domestic violence charge)- Lyon County, Ky.
Fugitive from justice (drug offenses)-Metropolis, Ill.
